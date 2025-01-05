Edinburgh City stay within touching distance of League Two leaders

Connor Young has been on fire for Edinburgh City. Picture: Ryan O'Donnell.

Edinburgh City cemented their spot in the promotional play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

A first-half penalty from the SPFL's top goalscorer Connor Young had the hosts in front at Meadowbank before Ouzy See wrapped up all three points for Michael McIndoe's men in the closing stages.

City are currently fourth in Scottish football's fourth tier with League Two table-toppers East just five points better off. City welcome the Fifers to the Capital on Wednesday.

Bonnyrigg, meanwhile, were toothless in the opening 45 minutes and despite a rally after the interval, they couldn't make the most of their possession. It's the third defeat on the trot for Calum Elliot's side, who were deducted six points in November for breaching SPFL rules over the gradient of their pitch. Rose stay ninth and four points clear off bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

McIndoe said: "I felt first half we were really good with the combination play, rotations and I think we should have come in 2-0 up at half-time. In the second half I felt they got on top for about 30 minutes but not creating too many clear chances, more just possession and territory in the game which I was a wee bit disappointed with.

"Overall it's another good win, another clean sheet which is important and the most in League Two which I think is fantastic. We're climbing the table slowly and the mentality and togetherness is good."

Former Hearts and Raith Rovers striker Elliot is hoping to bolster his squad this month and said: "We were really dominant in the second half, had them penned in with numerous chances and we haven't taken them. We're naturally disappointed to lose and the first half is not acceptable. We need to make sure the second half is the standard and the boys have been reminded of that. That's not just on them, it's on myself too.

"We're actively looking. We should have two more in next week and potentially another one on top of that as well. We need some strength in depth, competition for places and we need to make sure we've got the strongest possible squad. Let's be honest, we're in a fight now. We can't hide from the fact the points deduction has changed our goals for the season and we realise that."