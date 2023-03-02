The 26-year-old, who has been associated with the Saughton Park club for more than 20 years, had to endure life saving 10-hour surgery at the weekend and was put into a coma to recover after suffering from problems swallowing. He is now slowly coming out of his sedation in intensive care.

A fundraiser set-up to support his family has already raised £17,000, with former Rangers and Hibs striker Jason Cummings, who played for Hutchison Vale as a teenager, among those making donations. Amber Reynolds, who set-up the Gofundme page on behalf of the East of Scotland Premier Division side, said: “It’s going to be an extremely long road for Scott to recover but we are so grateful he is still here with us because things could have been different.

"His girlfriend Lucy is at home caring for their little one, not really being able to work, and Scott will not be able to get back to work for quite a while due to the severity of what has happened to him. Any help to help his family cover bills and to live while he recovers to the fullest would be a heavy weight taken from their shoulders. We are praying he makes a full recovery and right now us close to him are just trying to help care for Lucy and his little boy until he is able to communicate again and start to recover.”

Speaking about the online fundraiser, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale chairman Tam Smith said: “It shows the high regard everybody has for him in the football world. He has been at the club since he was five, playing for the Hutchie youth team. He signed for St Johnstone at 16 and was there for a couple of years, then he came back to play for our senior side. He is a very good footballer.

"He has got a young family and was just ready to start a new job, so obviously this has happened so he can’t take it up just now. He is thought of so highly here. We just hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Taylor-MacKenzie came through the ranks at Hutchison Vale before spending two years at St Johnstone. He returned to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale before spells at Kelty Hearts, Gala Fairydean Rovers and Berwick Rangers. He re-joined LTHV in February 2022.