SNS Group

How Scotland have fared against their upcoming European opponents in the past.

Scotland and Germany will lock horns in just 48 hours’ time at the Allianz Arena when they get the long-awaited Euro 2024 tournament underway. The Tartan Army have been drawn into Group A, alongside this year’s hosts, Hungary, and Switzerland.

As Steve Clarke prepares to navigate his way through these opening fixtures, we’ve taken a look back at Scotland’s history against their upcoming opponents. Using information from the archives provided by 11v11, we’ve forecast how the final standings of Group A could look based on previous results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking into account all past games played, if a team has won the majority of their meetings with a respective country, we will award them three points for that fixture. Take a look below at how Group A would look based solely on past form.

Scotland results

Scotland will open their campaign against Germany this Friday at the Allianz Arena and will be hoping to issue a big upset to the hosts. However, their history against the Euro 2024 hosts does not tip in their favour. In the 17 times the two have met since 1929, Germany have won eight and drawn five while Scotland triumphed in the remaining four. This would go down as a defeat for Scotland in Group A, as Germany have the most wins from their previous clashes.

A tight record against Hungary sees Scotland narrowly miss out on a positive result as their three wins are just shy of the Magyars’ four. The last country in the group is Switzerland and Scotland would take the victory here based on their previous meetings. The Tartan Army have won eight, drawn three, and lost five in their history against the Swiss.

Final Scotland points: 3

Germany results

With eight wins over Scotland, this would see Germany get their Euro 2024 campaign off to a perfect start. They last faced each other in qualifying for EURO 2016 where the Germans won both group stage fixtures in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their record against Hungary is a rather interesting one and possibly too close to call when the two actually take each other on. Out of 37 appearances against each other, they have drawn 12 times while Hungary have won 12 and Germany just edge the tally with 13, giving them the three points for their fixture. The story against Switzerland is a lot more straight forward though, with the Germans steamrolling to a whopping 35 games won compared to nine for the Swiss.

Final Germany points: 9

Hungary results

Like Germany, Hungary have enjoyed a lot of success over Switzerland, winning 30 games, losing 11 and drawing just five. Their record against Scotland with four wins to their three gives them the three points here but they miss out due to the close competition against Germany.

Final Hungary points: 6

Switzerland results

Sadly for Switzerland, their record against the rest of Group A does not bode well for their Euro 2024 expectations. With the percentages not on their side against Germany, Scotland or Hungary, the Swiss would finish without a single point on the board, based on this method.

Final Switzerland points: 0