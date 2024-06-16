Getty Images

All the latest news surrounding the Scottish Premiership as Hibs and Hearts prepare for next season.

Hibs and Hearts will already be hard at work preparing for next season as Scotland look to recover from a tough start to Euro 2024. Hearts have a European campaign to prepare for next season season, while Hibs need to up their game significantly after a bottom half finish last term.

A new chapter is beginning at Easter Road with the appointment of David Gray, and plenty of work awaits the new boss. New arrivals will be required at both clubs this summer, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furuhashi praise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic and Hearts striker Craig Beattie says he is hugely impressed with ‘fantastic’ Hoops star Kyogo Furuhashi and his impact since arriving at the club three years ago. Beattie told the Daily Record: “When you’re scoring those tap-ins regularly, you just feel unstoppable. Kyogo is still a fantastic player. His movement is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. I remember being struck by just how good his movement was when he first arrived.

“When you’ve got quality players around about you like Matt O’Riley, you’re going to get good numbers. Adam came in and made an impact. He has been fantastic. But there’s 100 per cent still a role for Kyogo. It’s a good problem for Brendan to have if he has to work with both Kyogo and Idah.”

Rangers dealt Sima concern

Rangers are said to be fighting to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal from Brighton this summer following an impressive loan spell. But the Gers have been dealt a blow due to the Premier League club’s stance on the player.

According to Football Insider, new Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler will be given time to assess his new squad before any players are sold, and it’s reported that Rangers will have to wait for the end of pre-season to sign Sima as a result. That could see Rangers look elsewhere, given there is an inherent risk in waiting that long to seal a signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad