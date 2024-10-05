Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of some of the latest Scottish Premiership headlines for Hearts and Hibs rivals this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership action will return this weekend, with Hibs preparing to be one of the first to play. They will host Motherwell at Easter Road while Hearts wait to take on Aberdeen on Sunday as they hope to move from the bottom of the table.

As the action unfolds, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Premiership news, including fallout from midweek European fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers star ‘done’ at Ibrox

After their narrow win over Hibs at the weekend, Rangers hoped to continue their winning run against Lyon in the Europa League. However, a tough 4-1 defeat has sparked a lot of conversation over the Gers’ performance, particularly in defence.

James Tavernier came under fire for Lyon’s fourth goal. Lyon’s Malick Fofana was allowed to score from close range at the back post, while the Rangers captain was unable to close down the threat and deal with his man. Tavernier has received criticism for his performance and former Hibs star Tam McManus has weighed in.

After a fan replied to a McManus tweet saying the defender is ‘always sleeping’, the ex-Hibs forward responded: “He is done mate.”

Tavernier was linked with a move away from Ibrox over the summer after his incredible return of 24 goals and 12 assists. However, despite interest from Turkey the skipper brushed off the transfer speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelin shuts down ‘title upset’ talks

Aberdeen are enjoying a superb start to the 2024/25 season and are really piling the pressure on both Celtic and Rangers so far. The Dons are level on points with Celtic, behind only on goal difference, and will be looking to pick apart Hearts to keep this impressive run going.

While many have been discussing whether Aberdeen are real title contenders, Alan Shearer admitted he thinks they are ‘serious’ about potentially upsetting the two Glasgow giants.

Jimmy Thelin has shut down premature discussions over his side going on to win any silverware above Celtic and Rangers while still at such an early stage in the game.

“We’ve won nothing yet,” he said. “I can understand the discussion but how many games do we have left in the league now? So you see there are a lot of points left. It is really early and we are not focusing on that. We can only focus on being better and trying to play the games and not what is happening in May. It is so far away.”