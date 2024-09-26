Hearts won against Hibs on Friday night | SNS Group

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and both Edinburgh sides will be hoping to secure wins. Hearts are most in need of some vital points on the board, having secured just one draw so far from their six opening games.

Hibs are currently ninth in the table with five points from a win and two draws. They will face Rangers this weekend at Ibrox while Hearts will hope for a home win against Ross County. As we approach the weekend, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines for the Premiership and Scottish football overall.

Ex-Hibs star snubs Premiership manager role

Former Hibs star Scott Brown has turned down the opportunity to join St Johnstone amid their pursuit of a new manager. The ex-midfielder is currently leading Ayr United in a charge to earn promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Mailsport has reported that while Brown had been the leading candidate to replace Craig Levein, he ‘couldn’t be swayed’ to leave his current role and join the Saints. The 39-year-old, who spent five years with Hibs, will remain with Championship leaders Ayr United.

Scotland international eyeing huge achievement

Kenny McLean is eager to secure a hat-trick of promotions to the Premier League with Norwich City as his side once again eye their way back into England’s top flight. The Canaries have been a yo-yo team in recent years, earning promotion in 2019, relegated in 2020, then back up and down again across 2021 and 2022.

Norwich came close to promotion again last season but were knocked out of the play-off semi-final by Leeds United. This time round, McLean feels his side are all set up and ready to go again, with everything in place to attack another season.

“I want it more than ever now. A hat-trick of Premier League promotions sounds good to me. We want to do as much as we can this season — and we think we’ve got everything in place for that,” the Scotland midfielder told SportsBoom.

“This club is really going in the right direction, and we have a lot of young players. Everything behind the scenes is set up for us to be really successful, so it’s about the players on the pitch doing the job now.”