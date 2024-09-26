Brighton owner Tony Bloom | Getty Images

A claim has been about the possible Hearts investor having interest in Aberdeen.

A former Aberdeen chief executive has claimed that Tony Bloom had interest in his ex-side before Hearts - and a key reason ended his Dons advances.

The Brighton chairman is in talks over a £10m investment deal with the Premiership side based in Gorgie, that would revolutionise recruitment at Tynecastle. His analytics company is also being used to help identify the next Hearts manager after the sacking of Steven Naismith as head coach.

He lost his job amid a run of eight straight defeats in all competitions, including last weekend’s 2-1 Premiership loss at St Mirren. Former Dons CEO Wyness, who served at Pittodrie between 2000-2004, claims Bloom had conversations with Aberdeen before Hearts.

The Evening News can't confirm or deny Wyness' claims that interest was ever had from Bloom in Aberdeen. It’s claimed the stadium situation in the north-east put Bloom off, and Hearts are now set to reap the rewards of extra resources according to the ex-CEO.

Wyness claimed on The Inside Track Podcast: “I’d heard Tony Bloom spoke to Aberdeen before Hearts, but wasn’t happy with the stadium situation at Aberdeen.

“There’s no doubt Bloom and his team at Brighton know what they’re doing, they’ve been praised a lot – probably too much. But it would make a big difference if Hearts got proper resources, a proper database – all those areas on the football side will make a huge difference.

“Rangers especially should be concerned about that. Celtic have got some breathing space, and are well-equipped to deal with the challenge. Certainly, Rangers will be worried about Hearts and Hibs coming in with better resources.

“Aberdeen are doing well too, and if they were to team up with a club down south – they could be the next one off the rank.”