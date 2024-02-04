The January transfer window slammed shut earlier this week but business is not yet done with Hearts and Hibs' Premiership rivals still active. Celtic and Rangers both secured signings on deadline day, landing Adam Idah and Oscar Cortes respectively.

Aberdeen didn't welcome anyone through the door on Thursday but could be set to announce a huge arrival in the dugout soon, following the sacking of Barry Robson. All three could yet have some big news on the way and the Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up the biggest stories.

Ex-Newcastle striker eyed

Rangers could yet add to their attacking unit with links to Dwight Gayle resurfacing, following his release from Stoke City. Gayle became a free agent earlier this week and the Scottish Sun reports that a move north of the border could be on the cards.

Phillipe Clement was able to strengthen upfront during January with two promising loan deals. Fabio Silva joined from Wolves for the remainder of the campaign while Oscar Cortes arrived from RC Lens on deadline day.

But Gayle's availability might peak the interest of Rangers and Celtic, who would be the only two teams able to afford his wages. Celtic's move for Idah means a move to Ibrox seems the most likely of the two.

Celtic icon could still leave

James Forrest remained at Celtic beyond deadline day but reports suggest he could still leave in an out of window deal. Football Insider reports that a number of Major League Soccer clubs are keeping an eye on the winger's situation.

Forrest has been at Celtic since 2002 and a first-team player since 2009, but the 32-year-old has struggled for consistent football this season, starting just two Premiership games. He rebuffed a number of offers last month, most of which are thought to have come from the English Championship, but could yet leave.

The US transfer window remains open until April 23 and so players can still make the move from Scotland. Forrest is under contract at Parkhead until June 2025.

Warnock to Aberdeen

Aberdeen look set to appoint Neil Warnock as interim manager for the rest of the season. The Scottish Sun reports that confirmation could come in the next 48 hours and Warnock could be in the dugout for Tuesday's trip to Rangers.

Robson was sacked last week with Aberdeen eighth in the Premiership amid a patchy run of form. A deal is yet to be fully struck with Warnock but there remains hope from all sides that it can be wrapped up quickly.

