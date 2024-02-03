Hearts boss explains decision on Rangers target as Brendan Rodgers makes Celtic transfer claim
Hearts continue to dominate the race for third place, while Hibs continue to struggle for consistency. No fewer than 16 points currently separate the two sides, a;though Hibs do have a game in hand at this point.
Hearts are in action against Dundee away from home on Saturday, while their city neighbours take on St Mirren at home. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest football news from the Edinburgh clubs' rivals and the rest of Scotland.
Arsenal legend applies for Aberdeen job
The first surprise name to emerge in the Aberdeen manager hunt has emerged with the news that Arsenal legend Jack Wilshire has thrown his hat in the ring. The former England international hung up his boots at the age of 31 last year and is now in charge of the Gunners' under 18s side.
It is also reported that Wilshire was recently interviewed for the head coach job at MLS outfit Colorado Rapids. Aberdeen parted company with Barry Robson earlier this week and will have first team coach Peter Leven in charge for today's Scottish Premiership match with Celtic at Pittodrie.
Other names who have been in the conversation since Robson's departure include former Hibs bosses Neil Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom as well as Alex Neil and EFL managerial icon Neil Warnock.
Turnbull decision explained
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has explained why he decided to sell David Turnbull to Cardiff City for around £2million ahead of the midfielder's contract expiring in the summer. “It goes back to the summer, knowing where David was at in his thinking," said the Hoops boss.
“Obviously he was in the last year of his contract so I felt it was best for us and for him to get out and play. He has done well here. It hasn’t worked out quite how he wanted it to, but he is a good guy, he worked very hard and now he will have the chance to have a permanent place to play."