Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts continue to dominate the race for third place, while Hibs continue to struggle for consistency. No fewer than 16 points currently separate the two sides, a;though Hibs do have a game in hand at this point.

Hearts are in action against Dundee away from home on Saturday, while their city neighbours take on St Mirren at home. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest football news from the Edinburgh clubs' rivals and the rest of Scotland.

Arsenal legend applies for Aberdeen job

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first surprise name to emerge in the Aberdeen manager hunt has emerged with the news that Arsenal legend Jack Wilshire has thrown his hat in the ring. The former England international hung up his boots at the age of 31 last year and is now in charge of the Gunners' under 18s side.

It is also reported that Wilshire was recently interviewed for the head coach job at MLS outfit Colorado Rapids. Aberdeen parted company with Barry Robson earlier this week and will have first team coach Peter Leven in charge for today's Scottish Premiership match with Celtic at Pittodrie.

Other names who have been in the conversation since Robson's departure include former Hibs bosses Neil Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom as well as Alex Neil and EFL managerial icon Neil Warnock.

Turnbull decision explained

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has explained why he decided to sell David Turnbull to Cardiff City for around £2million ahead of the midfielder's contract expiring in the summer. “It goes back to the summer, knowing where David was at in his thinking," said the Hoops boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad