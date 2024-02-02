It's been a joyous few weeks as a Hearts fan. The Jambos currently sit in third place with new signing Dexter Lembikisa scoring on Tynecastle debut.

With 42 points, Steven Naismith's side are ten points clear of their nearest rivals Kilmarnock as they prepare to face Dundee once again this weekend. It's been an unbeaten run of eight matches with the Gorgie-based squad hopeful of continuing the streak past Saturday's trip to Dens Park.

The January transfer window has been relatively quiet for Naismith with just the two new additions to the squad: Lembikisa and Charlton FC's Scott Fraser. Several youngsters have been sent out on loan, such as Michael McGovern headed to Livingston and Lewis Neilson off to Partick Thistle, but the main transfer threat, Lawrence Shankland, continues to remain in Edinburgh despite the continued speculation.

As the Jambos welcome Lembikisa and Fraser into the fold, this is where the two newest arrivals rank in terms of squad market value, according to information from TransferMarkt.