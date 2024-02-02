News you can trust since 1873
Hearts squad values: how Tynecastle's new signings compare in terms of market value

By Susanna Sealy
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

It's been a joyous few weeks as a Hearts fan. The Jambos currently sit in third place with new signing Dexter Lembikisa scoring on Tynecastle debut.

With 42 points, Steven Naismith's side are ten points clear of their nearest rivals Kilmarnock as they prepare to face Dundee once again this weekend. It's been an unbeaten run of eight matches with the Gorgie-based squad hopeful of continuing the streak past Saturday's trip to Dens Park.

The January transfer window has been relatively quiet for Naismith with just the two new additions to the squad: Lembikisa and Charlton FC's Scott Fraser. Several youngsters have been sent out on loan, such as Michael McGovern headed to Livingston and Lewis Neilson off to Partick Thistle, but the main transfer threat, Lawrence Shankland, continues to remain in Edinburgh despite the continued speculation.

As the Jambos welcome Lembikisa and Fraser into the fold, this is where the two newest arrivals rank in terms of squad market value, according to information from TransferMarkt.

Lawrence Shankland and Dexter Lembikisa celebrate the new loan star's first goal.

1. Hearts squad value

Market value: £45,000

2. 26. Macaulay Tait

Market value: £45,000

Market value: £65,000

3. 25. Finlay Pollock

Market value: £65,000

Market value: £170,000

4. 24. Aidan Denholm

Market value: £170,000

