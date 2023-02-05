The Citizens have a free week after being eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Drumchapel United in November, although they do have an East of Scotland Cup semi-final clash against Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday to navigate first.

The Meadowbank outfit dropped to fourth in the league standings after a fourth successive defeat on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Queen of the South in Dumfries - Ruari Paton scoring the only goal eight minutes into the second half with visiting skipper Liam Fontaine sent off with ten minutes left to play.

And Maybury admitted he will continue to scour the loan market to maintain his side's promotion push.

Alan Maybury is hoping to add to his squad. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"We need to take our medicine and move on quickly," Maybury said. "I'm quite clear on what we did well and what we need to do better. We're probably short of a couple of bodies, Ryan Shanley's not back after his head knock so we just need one or two through the door, either getting boys back from injury or we're still looking to bring a couple in to help what's there. Listen, the boys are doing the best they can.

"I'm disappointed as I felt it was a game, we could get some points from. It's a fantastic free-kick that we've lost the goal from but I was disappointed with the reaction as I don't think we did enough of the things right to get us back into the game. We just didn't have the final bit of quality to cause them problems. We needed to have a bit more belief about ourselves because we've got some good players.”

Ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Linlithgow, Maybury added: "There's no game this Saturdays so everyone will be involved, but we'll also take some of the 20s lads along with us as well. There's probably one or two who are nursing knocks who won't feature but, for most part, the boys who played against Queen of the South will get some minutes.