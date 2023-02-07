The East of Scotland Premier Division runaway leaders progress to the final of the competition after an impressive win on home turf.

Alan Maybury made wholesale changes to his Citizens side with several of the club's under 20s getting some valuable game time under their belts. There were starts for first-team regulars Robbie McIntyre, Lee Hamilton, James Craigen, Ouzy See and John Robertson however.

It was the hosts who edged in front in the 18th minute through Sandy Cunningham's close-range header but Edinburgh hit back from the penalty spot with Robertson keeping his cool to draw the Capital men level.

FC Edinburgh striker John Robertson had equalised from the penalty spot.

Sam Ramsbottom was given a rare outing in goal for the League One outfit and he made an impressive double stop to keep the scoreline level.

However, Rose found themselves in front once more eight minutes before the half-time interval and it was Cunningham who got his second with a sublime effort from the edge of the area that left Ramsbottom with no chance.

Maybury made three substitutions at the break with Kyle Jacobs, Scott Mercer and Cai Macnamara replacing Craigen, Hamilton and Aaron Waller.

Assistant boss Mark Kerr, 40, also entered the fray in the second half but this time it was Rose who won a spot-kick and Mark Stowe made no mistake from 12 yards to send his side into the final.

Edinburgh were also reduced to ten men as Logan Boyle picked up a second booking and received his marching orders.

Maybury's side return to league action at Montrose a week on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tranent Juniors remain hot on the heels of Lowland League leaders Rangers B with a 2-0 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Borders.

Following a goalless first half at Netherdale, two own goals was enough to hand Colin Nish's men a precious three points to leave the Foresters Park side just a point off the pace.

Civil Service Strollers went down 1-0 to Cumbernauld Colts at Christie Gillies Park, Daniel Hatfield netting in stoppage time for the visitors as Strollers remain seventh.