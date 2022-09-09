Football and sports clubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians pay tribute to the Queen

Sporting fixtures are being suspended as a mark of respect as the UK enters a period of mourning and clubs in the Capital and beyond have been using social media to send messages of condolence to the Royal family. Here is a selection of the tributes made on Twitter:

@HibernianFC: “The thoughts of everyone at Hibernian Football Club are with the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. RIP.”

@JamTarts: “The club is aware of the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As a mark of respect, we will observe a minute’s silence at the start of the second half of tonight’s Europa Conference League match and both teams and the officials will wear black armbands.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@EdinburghRugby: “All at Edinburgh Rugby are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal family at this sad time.”

@LiviFCOfficial: “Livingston FC, alongside clubs across Scottish football and beyond, shares the condolences from both the @spfl and the @ScottishFA following the passing of her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.”

@FC_Edinburgh: “FC Edinburgh would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd.”

@HeriotsRugby: “We are very saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We would like to offer our condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Queen Elizabeth II: 1926 - 2022

@BonnyriggRose: “Bonnyrigg Rose FC is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

@BmuirSports: “We would like to pass on our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Rest in Peace.”

@spartansfc: “The Spartans FC would like to express their greatest sadness on this evening’s news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral. Our thoughts are with the @RoyalFamily during these darkest of times.”

@spartansfcwomen: “Spartans Women FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this sad time.”

@edcapitals: “As a mark of respect the flags at @MurrayfieldIA will fly at half mast at this time of mourning, due to the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

@csstrollers:“Civil Service Strollers FC sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

@PenicuikAth: “Penicuik Athletic joins with the rest of the nation in mourning the sad passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this time.”

@Hutchie_Vale: “Hutchison Vale is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II at balmoral. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.”

@ChieftainsRC: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family. Throughout the club, there is a tangible sense of personal loss for someone who has played such a prominent role in the country over so many years.”

@muss_windsor_fc: “Musselburgh Windsor are saddened to learn of Her Majesty the Queen’s passing. We express our condolences to the Royal Family at this time.

@PrestonAthletic: “Preston Athletic join the rest of the country in sending our condolences to the Royal Family and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.”

@WhitehilWelfare: “Whitehill Welfare Football Club join the rest of our country in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II.”

@ormifootball: “Ormiston Primrose is saddened to hear the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of everyone at Ormiston Primrose are with her family at this difficult time.”@BroxburnAthFC: “Broxburn Athletic join the rest of the country in sending our condolences to the Royal Family and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.”