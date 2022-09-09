Sport prepares to shut down in wake of Queen’s death

Tonight’s Championship match between Cove Rangers and Dundee is the first confirmed postponement, with the SPFL expected to provide an update on the remaining weekend fixtures today.

Hibs are scheduled to face Dundee United at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, with Hearts due to host St Mirren on Sunday. But with a period of national mourning now underway it appears likely that a full shutdown is on the cards.

It is likely to extend to all levels of the game, with the Scottish Youth FA stating last night that it was “awaiting further guidance” and would provide an update this morning on children’s and youth football fixtures this weekend.

Discussions are also said to be taking place with UEFA over next week's European games involving Scottish clubs. Celtic and Hearts are due to travel to away matches in Poland and Latvia respectively, with reports suggesting these fixtures could still go ahead.

But European games due to take place in the UK could be postponed, including Rangers' Champions League clash with Napoli scheduled for Tuesday.

The English Football League has also postponed its two games scheduled for today. “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend's scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning,” said an EFL statement.

Scottish Rugby has already announced the “suspension of all domestic competitive matches” this weekend. That includes Scotland women’s Test match against Spain at DAM Health Stadium in the Capital on Sunday. A decision on Edinburgh Rugby’s away match against Treviso in Italy tonight is expected this morning.

Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age og 96.

All of today's race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, while the second day of golf’s PGA Championship at Wentworth will not take place and there will be no play in cricket’s Test match between England and South Africa.

News of the Queen's passing broke during the half-time interval of Hearts' Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle, with the players wearing black armbands and resuming to a minute's silence, which was interrupted by a minority of fans and had to be cut short.

The Queen was a Patron of the Scottish FA, and president Rod Petrie joined the tributes.

“On behalf of the Scottish football family, I send my condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Petrie the former Hibs chairman.

“We will join the nation in a period of mourning and reflect on the indomitable spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign and the enduring legacy she leaves behind."

“Her Majesty’s love and affinity for Scotland is well-known and long-established and we at the Scottish FA are deeply saddened by the passing of our Patron.”Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: "The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a glorious, momentous reign.