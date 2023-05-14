Albion Rovers boss Sandy Clark wants his team to do more to combat what he sees as Spartans’ route one tactics going into the second leg of the League 2 pyramid play-off.

The 66-year-old former Hearts striker and manager, who only took charge of the Coatbridge club in April when they were already bottom of League Two, wasn’t impressed by the first leg at Ainslie Park and apologised to the fans after the 1-1 draw.

“It was terrible,” said Clark, whose assistant George Paterson was red carded for comments made to the referee. “I apologise to all Albion Rovers fans because it wasn’t a good game. We’ve got to learn to handle situations like that. For me, it wasn’t a good spectacle. That’s disappointing. You want to play well and win games. I know there’s a bit of pressure, but we’ve got to do better. That’s for sure.”

Sandy Clark apologised to the Albion Rovers fans after his team's 1-1 draw away to Spartans

Clark’s team went one up thanks to Luke Graham’s back-post header from a corner six minutes before half time, but Spartans levelled thanks to a scrappy own goal from Ayrton Sonkur. There was little to choose between the teams and Clark is demanding much more from his team at Cliftonhill.

“As a game of football, it can’t be any worse,” he said. “The ball is going to have a sore head. It was never on the ground. That’s the way Spartans play and they are good at it. We now that’s what they do. We’ve got to do better to combat their play to make it a better game of football.

“The goal we conceded is a joke. We should be able to let it go for a goal kick. Instead of that we clear it into the middle of the box, which is a mistake which sums up how the game was.”

Asked what he expects from the return leg on Saturday, Clark replied: “It will be a close game again. It’s different circumstances, grass pitch instead of astroturf. It will be close, not taking anything for granted. There’s a lot at stake.