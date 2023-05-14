Spartans manager Dougie Samuel has a feeling his team’s SPFL League Two play-off decider against Albion Rovers will go all the way to penalties at Cliftonhill on Saturday.

The tie is delicately poised after a cagey 1-1 draw in front of a huge crowd at sun-kissed Ainslie Park, the Lowland league champions coming from one down at the break to set up a high stakes shoot-out in Coatbridge. It could probably be described as the biggest game in the history of both clubs.

For Spartans, it is an opportunity to move up to a level they now feel they belong having put in so much work to grow and expand. They are well aware that it will only become more difficult in the years ahead, with Linlithgow Rose moving up to the Lowland League next season and other ambitious clubs of similar stature looking to follow.

For Albion, their 120-year stay in the professional leagues is at stake and they know, having seen what has happened to East Stirlingshire, Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers in recent years, that no-one has managed to come close to bouncing straight back.

“It will be another tight affair and the first goal will be important,” said Samuel. “That will settle whoever gets it, But I’ve got a feeling it is going to go to the death.

“I believe in these players because of what they have done this season. There’s a large body of evidence that tells you they’re a good side. But I also know Albion Rovers are a good side. I knew it would be a 50-50 tie and my opinion hasn’t changed. There were no surprises.”

Spartans equalise as Jame Leslie's goalline clearance cannons off his own player, Ayrton Sonkur, and back into the net. Picture: William McGillivray / SFC

Luke Graham edged Rovers in front by heading home a corner at the back post six minutes before half time, but Spartans levelled thanks to a scrappy own goal from Ayrton Sonkur. There was little to choose between the teams, with defences generally on top.

“It was probably what we expected in terms of being a tight, tense affair,” added Samuel. “I thought, up until the first goal, it was tight. I felt we were edging it and maybe just lacked a bit of quality with our final ball in the final third.

“We didn’t cut them open or do anything extraordinary. I just felt we were on the front foot a little bit more. The goal knocked us and half time came at a good time because it allowed us to reset and just remind ourselves that it is a play-off over two games.

“At half time if you’d said it would finish 1-1 I think we’d have taken that. It makes sure the tie is very much alive for next week. It now comes down to a 90-minute shoot-out.”

He added: “Their goal was a cheap one. It comes from a corner we shouldn’t have given away and we then get out-jumped at the back post. It knocked the stuffing out of us, but I feel the players have shown a bit of resilience and character to come back. Remember, they are playing for a huge prize. It's a chance to make history on behalf of this football club. What an opportunity.

