Manchester United via Getty Imag

Graeme Souness has issued some good news in relation to Alan Hansen amid the latter’s battle with serious illness.

Former Scotland international and Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is said to be on the road to recovery after what was described as a ‘battle for his life’. News emerged last week that the 69-year-old was battling illness in hospital, with friends and former colleagues aplenty sending messages of support.

Close friend Grame Souness was among those, and the Euro 2024 pundit has now revealed that he received a phone call from Hansen over the weekend, indicating that the Reds great’s condition has improved significantly. "I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous. So I hope that's on the way to a full recovery,” Souness said on talkSport.

"He's definitely back because he did nothing but take the mick out of me. So he's definitely on the way back. I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet his wife and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al. I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and HE answered the phone. He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right."

The comments come after Souness paid tribute to Hansen’s career and character during an appearance on ITV. He said: “I believe he was the best footballing centre-half ever. And I know that is some statement but I really believe that. I saw it first hand he was a really quality performer and a great human being.

"You know when people are in trouble with illness, people say they're great guys, but I'm telling you he is a great guy. You'd have to search a very long way to find anyone saying a bad word about him - that takes some doing. And he's in the fight of his life right now and we should all say a little prayer for him. I had the pleasure of playing with him, he was an absolute dream. He passed the ball at the right weight, at the right angle, at the right time."

Plenty of other pundits and presenters have also spoken about Hansen. Gary Lineker said during the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2024: “It's been a tough week for everyone associated with Match of the Day. Everyone at Match of the Day sends love and thoughts to Janet, Lucy and Adam and the grand children. To use an analogy of Alan's favourite pasttime, golf, he might be three down with four to play, but if anyone can come back from it, it's Alan. I've never known a more competitive person in my life. We're all with you big Al.”

