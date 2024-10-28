Could Aberdeen shock the world by winning the Scottish Premiership?

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Hearts engaged in a fiery Edinburgh derby at the weekend, in a game in which the spoils were ultimately shared. Now that the dust has settled, let’s take a look at what is happening around the Scottish Premiership today.

Aberdeen have made a strong start in the league and are currently Celtic’s main title rivals - a former Hearts man discussed their chances of lifting the trophy at the end of the season. Meanwhile, a League One outfit have opened the possibility of landing an ex-Rangers star, who is currently a free agent after his contract was terminated earlier in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil McCann discusses Aberdeen’s chances of winning Scottish Premiership title

Aberdeen’s excellent start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, which sees them level on points with league leaders Celtic, has begun to catch the attention of audiences across the country - and former Hearts winger Neil McCann is among those whose interest has been piqued.

He compared their current run to Leicester City’s historic Premier League title winning season in 2016 and noted the ‘belief’ on show within the Dons squad.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, McCann said: “There's a bit of belief there. Maybe the players or the manager won't be talking about a title win but I bet you in the pubs and homes in Aberdeen they'll be thinking they can dream.

“Does it have a wee bit of a Leicester feel about it? Somebody that maybe shouldn't because of the budget they operate in. Once that momentum starts and the belief within the group you can see, winning titles is not all about pretty football and sometimes you have to grind and grind results out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You look at [the performance against] Dundee United, goal scorers will always get the glamour because they're the ones hitting the back of the net and winning the three points but there wasn't a shot on target for Dundee United which means that team are functioning defensively very well and I think you need everybody pulling together to get themselves into a position like this.“

League One Leyton Orient make enquiry for ex-Rangers man Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent’s time at Fenerbahce did not go according to plan - his contract at the Turkish club was terminated after he made just eight league appearances for them and he is now a free agent.

As such, clubs are now lining up to snap up the Liverpool academy graduate - and among them is an unlikely suitor. Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient, who are currently 20th in League One, are thought to be interested in bringing Kent on board.

This is according to a recent report from the Scottish Sun, who note that he is also attracting interest from unidentified clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Furthermore, Rangers head coach Philippe Clement is thought to be a fan of the 27 year old and could look to bring him back to the Ibrox Stadium. As things stand, Kent has plenty of options - it remains to be seen which club he will choose to play for next.