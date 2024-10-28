He is formerly of Hibs and his full Premier League debut couldn’t have gone much worse.

A former Hibs star has endured a Premier League full debut to forget after a few costly moments in a weekend defeat.

Harry Clarke was making his first start for Ipswich Town in the top flight of English football during a 4-3 loss to Brentford on Saturday. He conceded an own goal, a penalty and then got sent off in the match, making unfortunate history by becoming only the second player to complete this feat after Southampton defender Jan Bednarek when they lost 9-0 to Manchester United in 2021.

First off, he slid to stop a Yoane Wissa’s shot and put the ball in for an own goal. Clarke then was booked for a challenge on Keane Lewis-Potter inside his own penalty box which Bryan Mbeumo scored to put Brentford ahead. Lewis-Potter was fouled again by the ex-Hibs star and a second yellow was brandished to end his afternoon.

Clarke joined Hibs on an 18-month loan deal in 2022, scoring on his debut during a 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Arsenal ended the agreement early as the defender finished his Hibs stint with eight appearances, going on to join Stoke City.

His boss, Kieran McKenna, was quick to defend the former Hibs star. He said: "It's his Premier League debut and he has not started a game since April. So, he will get plenty of support from us.

“He did some good things in the game, and there have been some good things In his performance, but there are a few things, of course, a few defensive moments, that you want to do better on and he'll be disappointed with.

"He is a young player, making his Premier League debut, coming back from a big injury and because of the injuries we have, we had to throw him straight into the team where ideally he'd have a longer period, maybe coming off the bench like all of our players and our culture. He'll take his mistake on the chin I am sure and look to learn from it and work hard on those things in training and come back again stronger."