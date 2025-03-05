European football remains high on the agenda for Hibs and Hearts as the final months of the Premiership season rapidly approach.

Sunday’s Edinburgh derby win may well have swung the race for a European place towards David Gray’s side - but with a whole host of big games remaining in the season, there is still plenty to play for.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, both Edinburgh clubs will be able to rely on the support of two of the most passionate fanbases across the league.

There is no surprise to see Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers leading the way when it comes to average attendances across the Premiership - but both Hearts and Hibs are not too far behind as they continue to enjoy the unwavering support of their supporters throughout the good times and bad.

We take a look at the average attendances from this season’s Premiership with the help of figures provided by TransferMarkt.