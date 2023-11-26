Hearts and Hibs could move for Dutch striker as Euro giants eye Celtic star

The latest transfer news from around the Premiership as Hearts and Hibs are backed to move for a Dutch striker.

Hearts and Hibs have been backed to make a move for former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

The Dutch star scored 40 goals in 83 appearances during a two-year stay at Fir Park and has recently been linked with a return to the Premiership after reportedly falling out with his current manager at Eredivise club Groningen.

Former Hearts assistant manager Lee McCulloch believes his old club and their cross-city rivals would be keen to make a move for Van Veen if he does opts to return to Scotland.

He told PLZ Soccer: "I could see it happen. Motherwell would be desperate for him I would imagine. They've struggled to score goals and he obviously did that very well last season.

"I think van Veen would be a great signing. I'm sure Hibs and Hearts would be looking at him as well if it's just a loan because you're not paying transfer fees. It would make sense to get him back and I would think Motherwell would be in for him and probably Hibs and Hearts as well."

European giants monitor Celtic star

Belgian giants Anderlecht have reportedly sent scouts to assess Celtic defender Liam Scales.

The former Aberdeen loanee was rewarded for his impressive recent form when he received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad last month and the first of three senior caps followed in a 2-0 defeat against Greece.

Scales has started every one of Celtic’s last 12 Premiership fixtures as Brendan Rodgers side have moved into pole position in the table - and his form has not gone unnoticed as a number of clubs are said to be monitoring his progress.

FootballScotland have claimed Anderlecht have ‘watched him extensively’ over the last month and are now considering an offer for Scales during the January transfer window as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal with the reigning Premiership champions.

Aberdeen keen to tie down striker

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has opened up on the future of striker Bojan Miovski.

Bojan Miovski scores a late penalty to earn Aberdeen a draw against St Mirren.

The North Macedonia international has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances for the Dons since he joined them from Hungarian club MTK Budapest during the summer of 2022. Although he remains under contract until 2026, there has been some speculation linking Miovski with a move over the coming months.

But the Dons manager has revealed he will ‘try to keep on top of everyone’s contracts’ when he was asked about possible interest in the striker and his future at Pittodrie.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers, Robson said: “Of course you would. We would love to. Listen, he’s still got a long contract here, Bojan. I think we try to keep on top of everyone’s contracts and that’s something that will be done privately if it is. We try and keep everything in line with what’s best for everyone.”