Clubs across Scottish football have been praised by the league’s governing body ahead of the 2023/24 SPFL season kicking off this weekend.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, confirmed that the country as a whole had recently passed what he described as a ‘significant milestone’ with over 40 million supporters having attended matches in the past ten years. Last season also saw a record 5,087,400 supporters attend fixtures across the divisions.

Doncaster said: “There’s been a lot to celebrate in Scottish football over the last 10 years, and we want to grow the game even further in the next decade and beyond. We’ve just enjoyed a record year for attendances in the SPFL and clubs across the country are already posting very impressive season ticket sales for this upcoming season.

“With five of our clubs in European competition, big league matches right across the cinch Premiership this opening weekend and over the coming months, shown live on Sky Sports, and a host of talking points across the other three divisions, there is a lot to be positive about with our national game. Everyone at the SPFL can’t wait for the new season to kick-off, and we hope supporters across Scotland enjoy the first round of fixtures and the rest of the league campaign.”

The 2023/24 SPFL campaign kicks off on Friday night when Arbroath host Dundee United at Gayfield in the cinch Championship opener. Reigning champions Celtic kick off the Scottish Premiership campaign live on Sky Sports at home to Ross County in the early kick off on Saturday.