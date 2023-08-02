Huge transfer boost back on the cards for Hibs as Fulham linked with move for Josh Doig
The Easter Road side are understood to be entitled to a significant sell-on clause if their former star does make the move to the Premier League.
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is a transfer target for English Premier League side Fulham, according to reports from Italian news outlet Calciomercato.
The 21-year old, who left Edinburgh to join Hellas Verona for a fee in excess of £3 million last summer, was a stand out for the Serie A club during his debut season and had previously attracted interest from other Italian top flight clubs. One of the clubs who were rumoured to be keen were Bologna, where fellow Scotland star and former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been impressing, but a move to I Veltri never materialised.
Other clubs also linked with the one time Hearts youth player included Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma and Atalanta but it now looks like a return to British football might be on the cards. This will come as good news for the Hibees with the Edinburgh Evening News previously confirming a 27.5% sell-on clause was part of the transfer to Verona last summer.
No potential fee has been reported this time around but a previous figure of £6 million was mentioned earlier in the window, which would translate to an extra £1,650,000 for the capital club. Doig made 22 appearances for Hellas last season and scored two Serie A goals as his team narrowly avoided relegation - winning a relegation tie-breaker match 3-1 away to Spezia.
The full-back had previously turned out 78 times for Hibs between 2020 and 2022, which included a brief loan spell at Queen’s Park early in his senior career, and won the SWFA Young Player of the Year award for the 2020/21 season. Since then he has captained his country at Under 21 level and has also been called up to Steve Clarke’s senior national team but has yet to win his first cap.