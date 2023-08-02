Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is a transfer target for English Premier League side Fulham, according to reports from Italian news outlet Calciomercato.

The 21-year old, who left Edinburgh to join Hellas Verona for a fee in excess of £3 million last summer, was a stand out for the Serie A club during his debut season and had previously attracted interest from other Italian top flight clubs. One of the clubs who were rumoured to be keen were Bologna, where fellow Scotland star and former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been impressing, but a move to I Veltri never materialised.

Other clubs also linked with the one time Hearts youth player included Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma and Atalanta but it now looks like a return to British football might be on the cards. This will come as good news for the Hibees with the Edinburgh Evening News previously confirming a 27.5% sell-on clause was part of the transfer to Verona last summer.

No potential fee has been reported this time around but a previous figure of £6 million was mentioned earlier in the window, which would translate to an extra £1,650,000 for the capital club. Doig made 22 appearances for Hellas last season and scored two Serie A goals as his team narrowly avoided relegation - winning a relegation tie-breaker match 3-1 away to Spezia.