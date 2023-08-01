News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs final 2023/24 Scottish Premiership positions predicted by Football Manager

Is this how the Cinch Premiership table will look when the upcoming season comes to a close?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The new Cinch Premiership season is now just days away as Hearts and Hibs look to make progress at home and in Europe.

Hibs have already got their competitive campaign underway but they will kick off their league season on Sunday afternoon when St Mirren are the visitors to Easter Road. That comes just 24 hours after cross-city rivals Hearts begin their league season with a visit to McDiarmid Park as they take on St Johnstone.

Celtic will be favourites to retain their title as they embark on the first season in Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge of the club but the other side of the Old Firm divide will hope to make it an unhappy return for the former Liverpool manager as Rangers look for success in Michael Beale’s first full season in charge.

We fired up the world’s most popular management simulation as Football Manager predicts how the Premiership table could look come the end of the season.

Is this how the Cinch Premiership table could finish this season?

Is this how the Cinch Premiership table could finish this season? Photo: Getty Images

Points: 33

2. R: St Johnstone

Points: 33 Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Points: 34

3. R: Kilmarnock

Points: 34 Photo: Getty Images

Points: 39

4. 10th: Livingston

Points: 39 Photo: Getty Images

