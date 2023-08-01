The Viaplay Cup group stages have concluded and it’s now time for league football to once again take centre stage across Scotland.

Hibs, who have just confirmed the £700,000 capture of Dutch striker Dylan Vente, kick off on Sunday at home to St Mirren while Hearts play on Saturday as they travel to St Johnstone. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to dominate the news cycle with more interesting stories developing across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Rangers star, who only signed for his new club this summer, could potentially be in line for a loan move back to British football in a shock twist while Aberdeen have reportedly rejected a seven figure bid for one of their midfield stars. Elsewhere, Everton are being linked with a move for a Scotland international. Here are the latest Scottish transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 1:

Former £7m Rangers favourite could be set for shock loan move to Hull City

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been linked with a potential loan move to EFL Championship side Hull City. The news comes as a shock after the one time Liverpool man only signed for new club Fenerbahce earlier in the window. However, the Turkish giants are said to be targeting more transfers and if two out of three arrive then Kent may need to leave to make space (GlasgowWorld via Footmac)

Aberdeen reject £1.1m bid for midfield star

Aberdeen have rejected a £1.1million bid for midfielder Ylber Ramadani from Serie A side Lecce. The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Serie A side over the past few weeks. Hellas Verona are also understood to be keen on the Albanian international. (The Press & Journal)

Everton linked with move for Scotland international striker