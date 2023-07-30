Hearts and Hibs will find out their Viplay Cup last 16 opponents today when the draw for the first knockout round of this season’s League Cup is made after the Dudee vs Inverness CT match.

The final round of group stage matches will conclude with that fixture while the new Scottish Premiership season is now less than one week away from kicking off. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to dominate headlines across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Celtic starlet is being linked with a move to EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers and Rangers are apparently close to confirming their latest summer signing. Elsewhere, Aberdeen are set to confirm a major six figure transfer while a Scotland international has had a whopping £45 million price tag placed on him. Here are the latest Scottish transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 30:

Former Celtic starlet linked with Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers are looking at the ‘feasablility’ of signing former Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele from Brest. The striker only joined the French club from the Hoops last summer but could already be set for a return to British football. (L’Equipe)

Rangers ‘ready to announce’ latest signing

Rangers are ready to announce the signing of Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes after securing all the necessary visas for his arrival. The Gers are expected to make the 24-year-old’s signing official early next week after drawn-out negotiations with the player and the Major League Soccer outfit. (Football Insider)

Aberdeen ‘agree’ six figure deal for defender

Aberdeen have thrashed out a deal to sign Slobodan Rubezic from Novi Pazar. The Dons had agreed a six-figure fee with the Serbian club with various add-ons. Personal terms have now been struck with the central defender and is subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued. (Daily Record)

Man Utd want £45m for Scotland star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad