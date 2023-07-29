The final round of Viaplay Cup group stage matches take place this weekend and will be immediately followed by the draw for the first knockout round.

Hearts and Hibs will enter this year’s competition at the Last 16 stage, due to their involvement in European competition, and will be joined by Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. The other Scottish league clubs will join them with ties to be played in August once the SPFL season is up and running.

Here is everything you need to know about when the draw will take place, when the Last 16 ties will be played and who Hearts and Hibs could face:

When is the Viaplay Cup second round draw?

The draw for the second round of the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup will be made on Sunday, July 30. It is set to take place following the conclusion of the final group stage match, Dundee vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Dens Park.

Where can I watch the Viaplay Cup draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following the conclusion of the Dundee vs Inverness CT match, That game kicks off at 3:00pm (BST) so the draw is likely to take place sometime between 5:00pm and 5:30pm.

Who will be in the draw for the second round of the Viaplay Cup?

Hearts, Hibs and the three others teams competing in Europe will be seeded for the second round draw along with the three group stage winners with the best overall record. That means there is no chance of an Edinburgh derby in the second round or of either being drawn against Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen.

All 16 teams in the hat will be clear following the conclusion of the Dundee vs Inverness match if not before with the majority of teams to be known by the end of Saturday’s matches. Going into the games, Airdrieonians and Ross County are amongst the clubs in the strongest positions.

When are the remaining Viaplay Cup rounds?

Here are the key dates for every round of the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup: