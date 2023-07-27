Three out of four rounds of the Viaplay Cup group stage have been played and the final fixtures of the opening stage are set to take place this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs, along with Celtic and Rangers plus Aberdeen, avoided the groups due to their commitments in European competition this season but will enter the competition in the first knockout round. They will be joined by the eight group winners and three best runners-up in the Last 16 with ties due to be played on the weekend of August 19/20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the draw due to take place following the conclusion of the final group stage match, Dundee vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday, Hearts and Hibs fans will be keen to see how the draw is lining up and who their potential second round opponents could be. Right now, it’s still all to play for in the groups and no team has officially booked their place alongside the European competitors just yet.

However, plenty of clubs find themselves in a strong position including Ross County. The Staggies have picked up nine points from a possible nine, leaving them three better off than second place Greenock Morton in their group with Malky McKay’s side set to host League One’s Kelty Hearts on Saturday where just a draw will be enough to guarantee their spot in the draw.

It’s the same situation for Airdrieonians with the Championship newcomers also on nine points, three better off than second placed Dundee. They travel to New Dundas Park to face Bonnyrigg Rose of League Two on Saturday and will be heavy favourites to secure a spot in the next round.

The only other team who have a perfect record so far are League Two’s Forfar Athletic who also sit three points clear of St Mirren in their group. The Angus club will be heading to Paisley for their final fixture where a draw will be enough to see them through as group winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the rest of the groups, there are still too many possible outcomes to suggest who will be going through but Motherwell, Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Accies and Ayr United are all in the strongest positions as the current leaders of their respective groups. Group B has the most potential outcomes with Dundee United, Partick Thistle and The Spartans all on six points (with United having played all of their matches so far) and Falkirk on five points.