Arsenal deliver Celtic bad news, Rangers ‘turn down’ claim and Hearts linked

The 2023/24 Scottish football season has already seen several rounds of Viaplay Cup action take place while Hibs will become the first club to kick off their European fixtures when they face Inter Club d’Escaldes tonight.

With the Scottish Premiership campaign due to begin one week on Saturday it means that time is running out for clubs to get their final transfers over the line before their first competitive matches. The window is open until the end of August but there are likely to be a few major deals completed over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Rangers continue to dominate the discussion but there are other stories grabbing the headlines including a former St Mirren and Dundee United star, linked with Hearts, who has just become a free agent. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the SPFL:

Celtic dealt transfer blow after Arsenal boss claim

Mikel Arteta has publicly told Kieran Tierney that the left-back remains part of his Arsenal plans moving forward despite speculation linking him with the Emirates exit. The former Celtic full-back had been linked with a return to Parkhead, as well as Newcastle United, but the latest comments from the Gunners boss now make a move seem far less likely. (Mirror)

Rangers star ‘turns down’ Saudi Arabia move

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has turned down the chance to leave Ibrox and make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. Al-Fayha are the club who are said to have made an approach for the 26-year old Zambian who could have followed in the footsteps of some of world football’s biggest players in moving to the Gulf state this summer. (BBC Sport Gossip via Daily Mail)

Hearts linked attacker released by EFL club