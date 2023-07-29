Hearts and Hibs will find out their Viplay Cup last 16 opponents tomorrow when the draw for the first knockout round of this season’s League Cup is drawn.

The final round of group stage matches will be played this weekend while the new Scottish Premiership season is now just one week away from kicking off. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to dominate headlines across the country.

A former Celtic star has tipped the Hoops to ‘cash in’ on a new signing in the future while a Rangers linked Scotland international is said to have rejected ‘multiple’ contract offers and St Johnstone are about to unveil a new centre back. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Saturday, July 29:

Celtic can ‘cash in’ on new signing says former Hoops star

Former Celtic hitman Dariusz ‘Jacki’ Dziekanowski reckons the Hoops can cash in on Maik Nawrocki once he stars on the Champions League stage. Dziekanowski believes the 22-year-old, who has penned a five-year deal in a £4.5million move from Legia Warsaw, has plenty Parkhead potential. He’s watched the German-born defender make major strides in two years and is sure huge progress is still to come – with Nawrocki potentially the next shrewd buy to bank big sell-on profits. (Daily Record)

EFL side ‘register interest’ in Rangers star

Tranmere Rovers have registered their interest in signing Rangers star Alex Lowry on loan for the 2023-24 campaign, sources have told Football Insider. The Glasgow giants snubbed loan offers for the 20-year-old in January – with Football Insider revealing in February that Kilmarnock and Dutch side FC Twente approached the Gers about a temporary move. (Football Insider)

Sunderland striker rejects ‘multiple contract offers’ amid Rangers links

Sunderland are facing a battle to hang on to Ross Stewart this summer, with the Scotland international rejecting numerous contract offers in a development that has alerted four sides. Championship clubs including Southampton, Stoke City and local rivals Middlesbrough are amongst the sides interested in signing the striker along with Rangers. (Team Talk)

St Johnstone ‘expect to unveil’ new player by the end of week

