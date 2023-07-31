The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Hearts facing St Johnstone and Hibs taking on St Mirren as both look to keep their excellent run of opening day form going.

With the action set to resume in five days time there has been plenty of transfer news still making headlines as the two Edinburgh club’s rivals look to strengthen their squads. Celtic are currently being linked with an Egyptian midfielder who claims they are very interested in signing him while a current Rangers player is training alone amid speculation linking him with a move to EFL Championship side Leeds United.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are apparently ‘very close’ to finalising another new signing. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Monday, July 31:

Egyptian star ‘addresses’ Celtic transfer hype

Celtic target Mohamed Reda claims the Scottish champions were “very interested” in signing him earlier in the transfer window as he refused to rule out a move to Parkhead this summer. Reda stated: “There was a lot of interest in me over the summer. Al Ahly talked to me a few times, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with my club. I don’t think Zamalek were ever really serious about a potential transfer with me to be honest. But Scottish club Celtic were very interested in me either in a loan or a transfer. Nothing has happened so far though so I will just concentrate on playing football for Future FC.” (Sky Sports)

Leeds United linked Rangers midfielder training alone

Glen Kamara has been training in isolation amid talks with a number of different clubs as he looks to finalise his Rangers exit. The Finland international - who still has two years left on his current deal - is one of several players likely to head through the Ibrox exit door before the end of the transfer window as Michael Beale turns his attention to trimming the size of his bloated squad. The 27-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Leeds United, while French Ligue 1 side Nice were previously credited with an interest. (GlasgowWorld)

Aberdeen chairman says new signings arriving soon