Hibernian have confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Dylan Vente from Roda JC on a three year contract, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The 24-year old arrives for an undisclosed fee which is believed to be in the region of £700,000, making him one of the club’s most expensive ever signings. He becomes the clubs’ ninth summer signing and could make his debut in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

A Dutch youth international who has been capped up to Under 20 level, Vente scored a hugely impressive 51 goals in 98 games during his two and a half seasons with Roda. He came through the ranks at Eredivisie contenders Feyenoord, making his senior debut in September 2017 against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Hibs’ official website, head coach Lee Johnson praised the club for investing such a significant amount in the player’s transfer. He said: “First of all, I would like to thank the Club who have worked extremely hard to get this deal over the line, in particular, Ben Kensell, Ian Gordon and Brian McDermott with the negotiations and the financial backing from the Gordon family to bring a player of Dylan’s quality in.

“Dylan is a player coming into his prime who has a natural ability for both scoring and creating goals. I am really excited to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Scottish game because we know he has the attributes to be very successful here. The squad is coming together really nicely now, we have got several options in key positions – which will be crucial for us moving forward this season.”