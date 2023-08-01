Hibs have confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Dylan Vente from Roda JC on a three year deal but supporters will have to wait until at least Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren to see him in action.

The 24-year old has arrived at Easter Road, subject to international clearance and work permit approval, for a fee in the region of £700,000, representing a significant financial investment by the Edinburgh club. He will wear the number nine shirt this season and the Hibees will be hoping he can replicate his excellent goal scoring form for Roda where he scored 51 goals in 98 games over two and a half seasons.

That kind of proficiency in front of goal would have been useful for Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round second leg against Inter Club d’Escaldes with Hibs trailing 2-1 on aggregate following their first leg defeat in Andorra. However, they will have to do without him for the time being as player registrations must be made before the first leg of a tie is played.

Article 45, section 8 of UEFA’s regulations for the tournament states: “For the qualifying phase and the play-offs, a club may register a maximum of two new eligible players on List A after the above-mentioned deadlines, provided the quota of locally trained players is respected. Such registration must be completed by 24.00CET on the day before the relevant first-leg match and the club’s association must confirm in writing that the new player is eligible to play at domestic level at this time.”