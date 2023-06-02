Hibs are on alert for a seven-figure transfer windfall following fresh reports linking Josh Doig with a move this summer – this time to Serie A new boys Genoa.

The 21-year-old left-back, who came through the ranks at Hibs after being released by Hearts, has had an impressive first season in Italy’s top flight following his £3million move to Hellas Verona last summer, but the Scotland U-21 international hasn’t played since May 7 due to a muscular injury and he will be watching on as his team fight to avoid relegation to Serie B this weekend.

Doig, who is under contract at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi until the summer of 2026, has already attracted interest from other Italian clubs, including Napoli, Atalanta, Roma and Bologna after his 22 appearances in Serie A this season.

Reports in Italy suggest Genoa are ready to make a move for Josh Doig

Any move would net Hibs net a significant sell-on fee. The Evening News understands the Easter Road club negotiated a 27.5% sell-on clause as part of transfer to Verona last summer. If rumours of a £6 million switch are accurate, that would net Hibs £1,650,000. But Doig’s future might well depend on what happens this weekend.

Verona are in the Serie A drop zone going into this weekend's final round of matches and must come away with a result away to AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. Verona are level on points with Spezia but four goals behind them on goal difference and therefore need to better their rivals’ result. Spezia have an equally tricky trip to Roma on the last day.

Doig has scored two goals and collected four assists this season, and reports indicate that he won’t be short of options if Verona go down. Reports in Italy suggest Genoa have identified him as their main target this summer after securing promotion from Serie B.

