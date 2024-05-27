Hearts and Hibs in line for record prizemoney in next season's Scottish League Cup
Hearts and Hibs could be on the receiving end of a record amount of prize money if they win the Scottish League Cup next season.
The competition, which will once gain be rebranded as the Premier Sports Cup, will kick off in mid-July with the group stages which will feature the Easter Road club. Meanwhile, the Jambos European commitments mean they will enter the competition in the first knockout round on the weekend of August 17/18.
The SPFL has confirmed that £3.5million will be paid out to all contestants of the competition, which marks a 14% increase from last year’s. Whoever wins the trophy will land £400,000, whilst the runners-up will bag £200,000. The final is on 15th December.
Rangers enter next season’s competition as defending champions, having beaten Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park in las year’s final. Hearts and Hibs were both eliminated at the semi final stage last season.
SPFL Manager Director Neil Doncaster said: "We’re delighted to announce record prize money for our flagship cup competition next season. Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of the League Cup and of our national game. That investment has enabled us to further increase the funds we can make available to clubs competing in our premier cup competition.
“We’re all looking forward to the return of the Premier Sports Cup, with the draw for the first round group stage taking place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 29 May, live on Premier Sports. Seeding pots for the draw will be confirmed early next week.”
Here is a breakdown of the Premier Sports Cup prize money for 2024/25:
- Winners - £400,000
- Runners-up - £200,000
- Losing semi-finalists - £150,000
- Losing quarter-finalists - £100,000
- Second round losers - £60,000
First round group stage:
- Five worst runners-up - £36,000
- Third position - £34,000
- Fourth position - £32,000
- Fifth position - £30,000
These are the fixture dates for the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup:
Group stage
- MD1: Weekend of July 13/14, 2024
- MD2: Midweek of July 16/17, 2024
- MD3: Weekend of July 20/21, 2024
- MD4: Midweek of July 23/24, 2024
- MD5: Weekend of July 27/28, 2024
Second round
Weekend of August 17/18, 2024
Quarter-finals
Weekend of September 21/22, 2024
Semi-finals
Weekend of November 2/3, 2024
Final
Sunday December 15, 2024
