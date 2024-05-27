The Premier Sports Cup Trophy (Pic: SNS)

The Viaplay Cup will once again be named the Premier Sports Cup and the rebrand will come with a significant cash boost.

Hearts and Hibs could be on the receiving end of a record amount of prize money if they win the Scottish League Cup next season.

The competition, which will once gain be rebranded as the Premier Sports Cup, will kick off in mid-July with the group stages which will feature the Easter Road club. Meanwhile, the Jambos European commitments mean they will enter the competition in the first knockout round on the weekend of August 17/18.

The SPFL has confirmed that £3.5million will be paid out to all contestants of the competition, which marks a 14% increase from last year’s. Whoever wins the trophy will land £400,000, whilst the runners-up will bag £200,000. The final is on 15th December.

Rangers enter next season’s competition as defending champions, having beaten Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park in las year’s final. Hearts and Hibs were both eliminated at the semi final stage last season.

SPFL Manager Director Neil Doncaster said: "We’re delighted to announce record prize money for our flagship cup competition next season. Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of the League Cup and of our national game. That investment has enabled us to further increase the funds we can make available to clubs competing in our premier cup competition.

“We’re all looking forward to the return of the Premier Sports Cup, with the draw for the first round group stage taking place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 29 May, live on Premier Sports. Seeding pots for the draw will be confirmed early next week.”

Here is a breakdown of the Premier Sports Cup prize money for 2024/25:

Winners - £400,000

Runners-up - £200,000

Losing semi-finalists - £150,000

Losing quarter-finalists - £100,000

Second round losers - £60,000

First round group stage:

Five worst runners-up - £36,000

Third position - £34,000

Fourth position - £32,000

Fifth position - £30,000

These are the fixture dates for the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup:

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 13/14, 2024

MD2: Midweek of July 16/17, 2024

MD3: Weekend of July 20/21, 2024

MD4: Midweek of July 23/24, 2024

MD5: Weekend of July 27/28, 2024

Second round

Weekend of August 17/18, 2024

Quarter-finals

Weekend of September 21/22, 2024

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 2/3, 2024

Final