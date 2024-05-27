Former Hamburg boss 'interested' in Hibs role as manager search continues

Thorsten Fink is the latest foreign coach to be mentioned in the next Hibs’ manager discussion (Pic: Getty)

The Easter Road side are looking for their next permanent head coach after parting company with Nick Montgomery last month.

Champions League winning former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink is the latest manager to apparently throw his hat in the ring for the vacant Hibs job.

The 56-year old was most recently in charge of Belgian side Sint-Truidense but has managed several clubs across Europe during his coaching career including the likes of Hamburg, Basel, APOEL, Austria Wien and Grasshoppers to name just a few. A recent report from HITC says: “If approached by the team from Easter Road, Fink would be keen on hearing what Hibs have to offer.”

However, the Edinburgh Evening News understands that Fink is NOT someone the club are currently planning to speak to regarding their head coach vacancy. This follows a similar report last week which linked current Ajax assistant manager Michael Valkanis with the role - another foreign coach who the Hibees are not currently in contact with.

It’s not the first time the German is thought to have expressed a desire in working in Edinburgh either. He also approached Hearts last year when they were looking for a new head coach after Robbie Neilson’s departure.

Interim boss Davids Gray remains the front-runner for the vacancy with sporting director Malky Mackay leading the search for a manager. The former Ross County boss is understood to favour a young coach with fresh ideas and someone available to start almost immediately.

