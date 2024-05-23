Hibs manager hunt stance amid interest from Ajax coach
Hibs have NOT made contact with Ajax or assistant coach Michael Valkanis over the vacant manager’s job at Easter Road, the Evening News understands. And the Aussie is not currently on the list of candidates to replace axed gaffer Nick Montgomery.
Reports yesterday suggested that Valkanis, No. 2 to Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip, was among the contenders being considered. While the former Socceroos defender may be interested in Hibs, the Edinburgh club have not actively encouraged that interest.
Interim manager David Gray remains in possession of the post for now, with the Scottish Cup-winning captain having expressed a desire to succeed Montgomery, who was axed with two games of the season remaining. Hibs decided against getting embroiled in a compensation wrangle for a manager currently in employment, effectively ruling out St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson and early bookies’ favourite Derek McInnes, who signed a new deal at Kilmarnock earlier this week.
New sporting director Malky Mackay, leading the search for a manager, favours a young coach with fresh ideas - and someone available to start almost immediately, given the scale of the rebuild required. Gray’s candidacy is looked upon favourably by a number of key figures in the decision making process - and he has won support from within the dressing room.