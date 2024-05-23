Hibs manager hunt stance amid interest from Ajax coach

Hibs are looking for a new head coach.

Easter Road club still seeking Monty replacement

Hibs have NOT made contact with Ajax or assistant coach Michael Valkanis over the vacant manager’s job at Easter Road, the Evening News understands. And the Aussie is not currently on the list of candidates to replace axed gaffer Nick Montgomery.

Reports yesterday suggested that Valkanis, No. 2 to Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip, was among the contenders being considered. While the former Socceroos defender may be interested in Hibs, the Edinburgh club have not actively encouraged that interest.

Interim manager David Gray remains in possession of the post for now, with the Scottish Cup-winning captain having expressed a desire to succeed Montgomery, who was axed with two games of the season remaining. Hibs decided against getting embroiled in a compensation wrangle for a manager currently in employment, effectively ruling out St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson and early bookies’ favourite Derek McInnes, who signed a new deal at Kilmarnock earlier this week.