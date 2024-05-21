New focus in Hibs gaffer search moves fan favourite up pecking order

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay (right) and chief executive Ben Kensell.

Emphasis on availability works against early front runners

The Hibs manager hunt has narrowed in focus as the Easter Road club seek a boss capable of bringing stability to the organisation. And the search party has put renewed emphasis on youth, energy and availability in pursuit of a candidate ready to start immediately – and begin lifting the spirits of a demoralised squad.

David Gray remains prominent among the leading contenders to replace Nick Montgomery, with the interim head coach bringing a lot of essential qualities to the table. Lack of experience remains a concern among many fans, despite the Scottish Cup-winning captain serving FOUR stints as stand-in over the past two-and-a-half years.

But it is understood that Hibs are reluctant to become embroiled in a compensation battle for more experienced contenders currently in employment. And objections based on Gray’s limited exposure to life as a No. 1 have apparently been diminished, in discussions at the highest level, by the presence of new sporting director Malky Mackay acting as a sounding board and potential mentor to the rookie gaffer.

A desire to appoint someone ready and able to start immediately would count against a couple of the early favourites for the job, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes and St Mirren counterpart Stephen Robinson. But there are still a number of other candidates considered capable of giving Gray – a fans’ favourite whose role in Montgomery’s backroom staff gives him a head start in terms of squad knowledge – a run for his money.

The man who led Hibs to that 2016 Hampden triumph in Gray’s crowning moment as a player, meanwhile, has stressed the need for his old club to find their own Jurgen Klopp figure. And former manager Alan Stubbs admits that the Easter Road outfit are “a good distance away” from challenging for third at the moment.

“What Hibs have missed out on and what they need is a manager who can engage with the fans,” said Stubbs, the former Everton and Celtic stalwart adding: “You only have to look down to England and the likes of Jurgen Klopp and how he engaged with the Liverpool fans.

