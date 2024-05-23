Axed Hibs boss breaks silence to address Easter Road record

Nick Montgomery has spoken about his time at Hibs.

Gaffer cites teen debut as proudest moment - and predicts bright future

Axed Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has spoken about the pride and disappointment he feels over his brutally short eight-month stint as Easter Road gaffer. And the Englishman, appointed as Lee Johnson’s successor in September but sacked with just two games of the season remaining, has backed billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s investment to help Hibs challenge at the right end of the Scottish Premiership table.

Montgomery ultimately paid the price for failing to steer the Hibees into the top six in their final pre-split fixture. The former Central Coast Mariners manager, lured to Scotland after winning the A-League title with the smallest budget in the division, was repeatedly reassured that he’d get time to rebuild a team on its knees – and backing to cull a ridiculously oversized squad of 44 players.

In a statement released via the League Managers Association, Monty defended his record. And pointed to his promotion of Rory Whittaker, the youngest debutant in club history, as the proudest moment of his truncated stay in Edinburgh.

The Yorkshireman, a former Scotland Under-21 and B team player, said: “It was an honour to be appointed manager of Hibernian Football Club and to become part of a club with so much history. After arriving with my Assistant Manager Sergio and Goalkeeping Coach Miguel, at a time when the club had been through a difficult start to the season, I was confident that we could lift the club and help to challenge for both cups and the top six positions. Whilst I am proud we made the semi-final of the League Cup and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, I am disappointed that we narrowly missed out of the top six in the last minute of the final game.

Nick Montgomery and 16-year-old Rory Whittaker take applause of fans at Easter Road.

“I am immensely proud to have given a debut to the youngest player in the club's history, as well as four other academy graduates, and I hope they will continue their development to become first team regulars in the near future. I depart having met some wonderful people and witnessed the passionate fan base who showed support throughout all of the challenges the club faced during the season. I would like to thank all of the players and staff for their efforts during my time as manager.”