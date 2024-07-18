Hearts and Hibs learn dates, venues and kick off times for first round cup ties

Airdrie lift the SPFL Trust Trophy during the SPFL Trust Trophy Final match between The New Saints and Airdrieonians at Falkirk Stadium | SNS Group

The ‘B teams’ of the two Edinburgh clubs will once again compete in this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

The SPFL have confirmed the dates, venues and kick off times for the first round of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy which will once again feature Hearts and Hibs ‘B teams’.

The Jambos are due to face Fraserburgh of the Highland League in the competition and that match will be played at the Broch’s Bellslea Park on Tuesday, July 30 with a 7:45pm kick off time slated. Meanwhile, Hibs were drawn at home to former SPFL club Albion Rovers, now of the Lowland League, and that match will also be played on Tuesday, July 30 at Ainslee Park also with a 7:45pm kick off.

If Hearts win their first round match they have been drawn at home to Forfar Athletic in the second round while the winner of Hibs v Rovers will host Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B with those matches due to be played on August 13/14.

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, first round matches will be decided by a penalty shoot-out. Here is the full list of matches, dates, venues and kick off times for the first round of the 2024/25 SPFL Trust Trophy:

North Section

Tuesday July 30

Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen B - Spain Park, ko 7.45pm

Buckie Thistle v Dundee United B - Victoria Park, ko 8.00pm

Dundee B v Formartine United - Glebe Park, ko 7.45pm

Fraserburgh v Heart of Midlothian B - Bellslea Park, ko 7.30pm

Wednesday July 31

St Johnstone B v Brechin City - McDiarmid Park, ko 7.45pm

South section

Tuesday July 30

Berwick Rangers v St Mirren B - Shielfield Park, ko 7.45pm

Cowdenbeath v Kilmarnock B - Central Park, ko 7.45pm

East Kilbride v Celtic B - K-Park, ko 7.45pm

Hibernian B v Albion Rovers - Ainslie Park, ko 7.45pm

Motherwell B v East Stirlingshire - Fir Park, ko 7.45pm

Rangers B v Bo’ness United - Cappielow Park, ko 7.45pm

Here is the second round draw in full with matches to be played on either August 13 or 14:

North Section

East Fife v St Johnstone B or Brechin City

Fraserburgh or Heart of Midlothian B v Forfar Athletic

Buckie Thistle or Dundee United B v Dundee B or Formartine United

Elgin City v Banks o’ Dee or Aberdeen B

South Section

Hibernian B or Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B

Motherwell B or East Stirlingshire v East Kilbride or Celtic B

Dumbarton v Berwick Rangers or St Mirren B

Stranraer v Bonnyrigg Rose

Clyde v Rangers B or Bo'ness United