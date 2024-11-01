A roundup of the latest headlines as we enter another week of Scottish football action.

The Scottish Premiership will return this weekend but the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen will be focusing on the Scottish Cup instead. Reigning champions Celtic will take on their closest league rivals in Aberdeen on Saturday at Hampden Park, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest news in and around Scottish football as we prepare for the weekend’s action.

Aberdeen star discusses Celtic learning curve

As things stand, nothing can separate Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership, apart from goal difference. The Dons drew 2-2 with the Hoops at Celtic Park last month to keep tensions high at the top of the table. However, only one side can progress this weekend and Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is eager to get a result over the Glasgow giants.

“We’ll go to Hampden and try and get a result again. We obviously showed in the last week against Celtic that we can score against them. We have to bring that second half performance from the very start,” the 31-year-old said ahead of their clash.

“We probably let them get too much of a foothold in the game in the first half. They scored a couple of goals. So we know we need to keep it a wee bit tighter at the back.”

Aberdeen will enter the clash after beating Rangers 2-1 in the Premiership.

Steven Gerrard told to resign

Since Steven Gerrard left Rangers in 2021, his managerial career has hit some stumbling blocks. His move to Aston Villa lasted less than a year before he was sacked in October 2022 and now, his time in Saudi Arabia could also be in jeopardy.

Both fans and professionals have now called for the Liverpool icon to resign from his position as Al-Ettifaq manager. Gerrard’s side suffered a shock exit from the King Cup at the weekend at the hands of Al-Jabalain, who are currently 14th in the Saudi Arabia second tier.

The 44-year-old is now 16 months in his reported £15.2 million-per-year contract in the Pro League but the cracks are starting to show. Al-Ettifaq are currently 10th in the SPL and are without a win in their last five league fixtures. Gerrard has been urged to step down by local journalists and pundits, with one slamming that there have been ‘no results for the technical work’.

His time in Saudi Arabia has been quite the contrast from his first senior managerial position with Rangers. Gerrard guided the Gers to a stunning unbeaten title in 2021, lifting the trophy after securing 102 points, a whopping 25 ahead of previous champions Celtic.