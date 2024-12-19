Hearts and Hibs are both in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Hearts welcome St Johnstone to Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon as they look to rise off the bottom of the table. In the meantime, they have a Europa League clash at home against Petrocub to get through first on Thursday night.

As for Hibs, they are preparing to play Aberdeen away this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Scottish Premiership....

St Johnstone contract latest

St Johnstone have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to Hearts. Their boss Simo Valakari has said Benji Kimpioka isn’t interested in holding talks over a contract extension.

Valakari has said, as per a report by The Courier: “I have spoken to Benji and Benji said: ‘No plans, we just play and train’. I don’t know at the moment – that’s the situation. This is normal in football. It’s part of the business.

“I know there will be some offers, some interest in a couple of our players during January. That is totally normal. Then it’s up to the club to decide what to do. We will make a decision that’s best for the club as much as possible because they are our players until the end of the season.

“It wouldn’t be the first time that some player will run out his contract and then moves. But while everyone is here, they will give 100% for the team. If not, then they will not be here.”

He added: “Benji knows football has a short memory. If he’s not performing now then it puts his value down. People will start thinking: ‘Oh, what’s happening? Why is he not playing as well as we expected?’

“Benji knows he needs to perform. He needs to play well. Me, as a manager, I need to handle this situation as well as possible. The player still needs to play as well as possible – otherwise you don’t get where you want to go.”

Kimpioka, who is 24-years-old, joined St Johnstone in January. He has scored six league goals in 15 games so far this season. He has been on the books in the past at IK Sirius, Sunderland, AIK and Luzern and has been a key player for the Saints over recent times.

St Mirren ace wanted

St Mirren could face a battle to keep hold of rising star Evan Mooney. According to the Daily Record, Premier League pair Arsenal and Newcastle United are both ‘watching’ him ahead of potential future swoops.

Mooney is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is attracting attention from below the border. He penned a new three-year deal in the summer though running until 2027 meaning the Buddies are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services if they are to consider letting him go.

The 17-year-old has played twice for St Mirren’s first-team this term and has scored once. He has risen up through their youth ranks.