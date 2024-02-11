Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw has been made as eight sides look to make it to Hampden.

Hibs have been drawn against Rangers at Easter Road after their win over Inverness on Saturday. Hearts meanwhile have been picked against Morton away from home but they are still to play their round of 16 tie against Airdrie.

A fascinating last 16 card kicked off with a Greenock cup shock. Championship side Morton dumped Motherwell out with a 2-1 win at Cappielow that makes them one of two non-Premiership sides in the draw. Steven Naismith's side begin their quest to get into the next round against Rhys McCabe's Diamonds at 5:00pm in North Lanarkshire.

Hibs strolled to a comfortable 3-1 win in the Highlands. There were no goals in the first half but Myziane Maolida, Martin Boyle and Elie Youan strikes were enough to deliver progression.

Livingston gave themselves a major shot in the arm as they came from two goals down away at Partick Thistle to win 3-2 at Partick Thistle. Robbie Horn's Bonnyrigg gave a good account of themselves at Aberdeen but were ultimately put to the sword in a 2-0 loss on a memorable day.

Kilmarnock got past League One Cove Rangers by the same scoreline. Rangers beat Ayr United 2-0 at Ibrox while holders Celtic progressed from the other tie taking place on Sunday afternoon. They beat St Mirren to book their spot.

Here is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full...

Morton vs Airdrie/Hearts

Celtic vs Livingston

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock