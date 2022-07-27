Hearts and Hibs transfer blow as Newcastle make Elliot Anderson decision, while Ellis Simms makes loan move

The Jambos had hoped to lure the exciting attacking midfielder north after he scored eight goals and claimed five assists in 21 games on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.
Hibs and more than 10 English Championship clubs were also thought to be interested, but are all set to be disappointed.
Anderson’s preference was to fight for a place at Newcastle, despite stating that another loan would not faze him.
But after featuring for Eddie Howe's team during pre-season, the 19-year-old has done enough to persuade the Newcastle manager to make him part of his plans for the new season ahead and he started in last night’s 3-2 defeat by Benfica in Lisbon.
The Telegraph has reported that the decision comes after coaches described the Scotland under-21 cap as the best player to emerge from Newcastle’s academy in 10 years.
It adds that Anderson's form has been “one of the main talking points behind the scenes” with staff and players alike impressed.
A number of English Championship and League 1 sides were understood to have enquired about taking Anderson on loan, but that now looks to be out of the question.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson had hoped Anderson could fill the last remaining attacking midfield vacancy in his squad.
The Anderson news comes as Ellis Simms edges closer to a decision on his future. The Everton striker looks set to team up with Alex Neil at Sunderland on loan for the season.