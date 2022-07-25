Hearts and Hibs battling for Elliot Anderson deal as 12 clubs chase Newcastle midfielder

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 12 clubs in total are pursuing a deal for Anderson, a Scotland Under-21 internationalist who operates as an attacking wide player or as a No.10. United took him to Austria for a pre-season training camp where he impressed manager Eddie Howe, and they must decide whether to loan him out or not.

Hearts and Hibs are in competition with a series of English Championship sides for the 19-year-old. West Bromwhich Albion, Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall and Huddersfield Town are among them, with League One Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers also interested.

Newcastle continue to assess him and may wait until nearer the end of the summer transfer window next month before making a final decision.

Hearts would prefer a deal now and are also looking at other targets for that position. Manager Robbie Neilson wants Anderson to fill the last remaining attacking midfield vacancy in his squad. He also plans to sign a right-sided centre-back and a central midfielder.

Hibs see Anderson as a player who can add a creative spark as manager Lee Johnson looks for a strong start in the cinch Premiership after exiting the Premier Sports Cup.

Anderson scored eight goals and claimed five assists in 21 games on loan at Bristol Rovers last season. He intends to fight for a place at Newcastle, although he has stated publicly that another loan would not faze him.

“It's kind of like a free hit – I'll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out (on loan), I'm happy to do that. Whatever's best for me,” he said.