The Hearts game against Motherwell at Tynecastle, the Rangers game against Hibernian at Ibrox, and the Aberdeen game against Celtic at Pittodrie will all allow fans in regardless of vaccination status (Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group).

It comes after many fans reported issues registering to the new NHS Scotland Covid Status app, which was launched on Thursday night – less than 24 hours before vaccine passports were meant to be a requirement across Scotland for large and late night events.

Controversial proposals from the Scottish Government stated that football clubs with home attendances of 10,000 or more must provide a "reasonable number" of checks at the turnstiles.

However, after further engagement with the Scottish Government, the top-flight Scottish football clubs hosting games this weekend have announced that ‘no supporters will be refused entry’.

The Scottish Government told Heart of Midlothian the proof of vaccine rule will not be enforced until October 18.

A Heart of Midlothian spokesperson added: “Tomorrow’s cinch Premiership fixture against Motherwell will be used as a trial run for COVID passport checks and no supporters will be refused entry for failing to produce a vaccination certificate.”

A Rangers FC spokesperson, meanwhile, said: “After further engagement with the Scottish government, we can confirm that although we are being encouraged to use this game as a “test event”, no supporter will be refused entry.

We apologise for the inconvenience regarding this confusion which has been beyond our control.

An Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “All fans will be admitted to Pittodrie for the Celtic match, regardless of whether they have proof of vaccine or not.”

Following the news, the Scottish Conservatives have branded the vaccine passport scheme as ‘shambolic’ and a ‘disaster’, adding that is a ‘massive own goal for the SNP’

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Rangers and Aberdeen will admit supporters WITHOUT a vaccine passport this weekend

“We warned @NicolaSturgeon and @HumzaYousaf time after time that this shambolic scheme was headed for disaster – but they didn't listen.

"This is a massive own goal from the SNP.”

