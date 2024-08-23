Auston Trusty is a Celtic target. | Getty Images

The latest transfer news from around the Scottish Premiership and beyond.

There is just a single week left in the 2024 summer transfer window. Hibs and Hearts are putting the finishing touches on their transfer business - what else is happening in the Scottish Premiership rumour mill today?

Celtic have been linked with a defender who currently plays for Sheffield United in the Championship - meanwhile, a former Rangers fan favourite could soon make the jump to Napoli in the Serie A.

Celtic ‘interested’ in Sheffield United’s Auston Trusty

Celtic have recently been linked with a move for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty - according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Sports, this interest has now been confirmed. He has fallen out of favour at Bramall Lane somewhat, which could bolster the Celts’ chances of bringing him on board.

Last season, the American international made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blades as they finished rock bottom of the Premier League. Should he leave South Yorkshire in the coming days, he will be hoping to reinvigorate his career at Celtic Park.

Former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour ‘set’ for Napoli move

Former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour is primed for a move to the big time - according to a recent report from the Scottish Herald, Serie A giants Napoli have ‘stepped up’ their efforts to sign the player from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Furthermore, Premier League winning head coach Antonio Conte is understood to be an admirer of the 30 cap Scottish international.

Gilmour is struggling to break into the Seagulls first team, which could improve his chances of sealing a permanent transfer move away from the Falmer Stadium. Last season, Gilmour made 41 appearances in all competitions for Brighton - while he did not score any goals, he did manage to notch up a pair of assists along the way.