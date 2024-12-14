Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Hibs and Hearts ahead of another big weekend for the Scottish Premiership strugglers.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a compressed round of Scottish Premiership action this weekend with Celtic and Rangers meeting in the Scottish League Cup final, but both Hearts and Hibs will have a chance to kick their respective campaigns into gear. The Edinburgh pair currently occupy the two bottom places in the table, with Hearts only climbing above their rivals after beating Dundee 2-0 last week.

Hibs fell to a 3-0 defeat at Celtic and now sit bottom, but will hope a return to Easter Road and the visit of Ross County can produce a much-needed win. Hearts are back on the road at Kilmarnock tomorrow and as preparations continue on both ends, the Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson relishing role changes

On-loan Hearts youngster Lewis Neilson is gaining experience across the pitch at St. Johnstone, with the 21-year-old tipped to replace suspended midfielder Sven Sprangler at home to St. Mirren this afternoon. Neilson, a defender in his early senior career, has played across the back four but has no issue with a move into central midfield, where he played as a kid.

"It just shows the trust from the gaffer. He's happy to play me in different positions,” Neilson said. "He obviously likes me as a footballer as a whole, rather than just a centre-half or a right-back or a centre-mid. "He's putting me on in different positions just to get me on the pitch.

"I'd done right-back a couple of times at Dundee United but going left-back against Dundee the other week was a first. I played centre-mid growing up my whole life so I've kind of known that one, albeit at academy level. This is what I'm on loan for — to play as many games as possible and to learn. Whatever position that's in, I'm happy to get experience.”

Hibs backing

Former Hibs forward Tam McManus expects all three points to remain at Easter Road this afternoon, with visitors Ross County ‘dreadful’ away from home. The eighth-placed Staggies have taken just three points from seven games on the road this season, scoring just once in a 1-1 draw at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a big test for them, and I think this is a game they should win,” McManus told the PLZ Soccer Football Show. “You look at Ross County away from home this season, they have been dreadful. I don't think they've won away from home in 14 or 15 months, they've scored one goal [this season].

“I think if Hibs turn up and play the same way they’ve been playing, create those opportunities, I think they'll take them and win the game. There are no must-win games at this point but you get the feeling Hibs have got to win this game. If they do, they'll probably jump two or three places, going from the bottom two to targeting those above them. I think Hibs will win, and I'll go for a comfortable win.”