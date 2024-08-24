Hearts managers: The 10 Heart of Midlothian managers with highest win percentage in the club's history

Throughout the club's storied history, Hearts have had dozens of different full-time managers – but which ones have won the most matches while in the Tynecastle hotseat?
2. George Burley
Period as Hearts manager: 2005. Win ratio: 76.92%. 10 wins from 13 games. George Burley had a very short but very successful period in charge of Hearts before being sacked with the team top of the table.
3. David Pratt
Period as Hearts manager: 1935-1937. Win ratio: 58.82%. 40 wins from 68 games. A former Celtic and Liverpool player, David Pratt replaced Willie McCartney as Heart of Midlothian manager. He lasted two seasons in Edinburgh before moving to Bangor City, where he stayed until the outbreak of World War II.
4. Tommy Walker
Period as Hearts manager: 1951-1966. Win ratio: 55.16%. 390 wins from 707 games. Described as the most influential man ever to be associated with Heart of Midlothian, Tommy Walker was talented and elegant inside-forward who made 235 appearance for the club as a player, scoring 110 goals. In December 1948, Walker left Chelsea to return to Hearts as player-assistant to manager Davie McLean. McLean's death in February 1951 saw Walker promoted to the position of manager - and his reign was to prove the most successful period in the club's history. He won the Scottish League Championship in 1957-58 and 1959-60, the Scottish Cup in 1955-56, and the Scottish League Cup in 1954-55, 1958-59, 1959-60 and 1962-63.
