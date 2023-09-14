Lawrence Shankland and Hearts stars react as former teammate completes move
The Jambos parted ways with the senior star during the summer transfer window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Hearts defender and club veteran Michael Smith has finally embarked on his next journey after leaving the club he dedicated six years of his career to this summer. The 35-year-old was released by the Edinburgh outfit at the end of the 2022/23 season, following the expiration of his contract.
Smith was without a club after leaving the Jambos in July and spent all summer looking for his next move. Now, he has officially made the move to National League South side Yeovil Town, having penned a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further season.
The right-back first signed for Hearts back in 2017 under Ian Cathro, joining from Peterborough United for a nominal fee. Smith went on to make a total of 208 appearances and contributed nine goals and 18 assists in that time. He will now take on his next chapter as he looks to help Yeovil achieve promotion at the end of the season.
Following the announcement and his personal post on Instagram to confirm his move, Smith’s former teammates at Tynecastle Park, along with fans, sent their well wishes.
“All the best mate,” wrote fellow defender Toby Sibbick.
“Good luck big smudger,” replied Cammy Devlin, while Josh Ginnelly and James Hill also passed on their congratulations. Striker Lawrence Shankland and fellow Scotland international Aaron Hickey liked Smith’s post on Instagram.
Speaking to Yeovil’s website following his unveiling, Smith said the move felt like a ‘good opportunity to create something.’ The Glovers are currently sixth in the table having racked up 17 points so far from nine games — they are just three points behind National League South leaders Bath City. Smith could well feature in his first match for his new side this weekend, when Yeovil host Stoneham in the FA Cup at Huish Park.